Berenberg Bank Cuts GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,570

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,586.92 ($20.73).

GSK opened at GBX 1,278 ($16.70) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,358.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,424.39. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,253.20 ($16.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.61%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Insiders have purchased a total of 37,247 shares of company stock valued at $51,241,862 in the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

