Scotiabank Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Yara International ASA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

YARIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

YARIY stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

