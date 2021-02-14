Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

Keyera (TSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$29.00. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.65.

Keyera stock opened at C$26.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$10.04 and a twelve month high of C$36.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.59.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

