Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) vs. PC Group (OTCMKTS:PCGR) Head to Head Review

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) and PC Group (OTCMKTS:PCGR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Conformis has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PC Group has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

30.2% of Conformis shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Conformis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.8% of PC Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Conformis and PC Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conformis $77.43 million 1.24 -$28.48 million ($0.44) -2.55 PC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PC Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conformis.

Profitability

This table compares Conformis and PC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conformis -32.11% -174.01% -32.59% PC Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Conformis and PC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conformis 0 1 3 0 2.75 PC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conformis currently has a consensus price target of $2.33, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Conformis’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Conformis is more favorable than PC Group.

Summary

Conformis beats PC Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee. It also provides Conformis Hip System, a hip replacement product; and iJigs, a customized single-use patient-specific instrumentation. The company markets and sells its products to hospitals and other medical facilities through sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Monaco, Hungary, Spain, and Australia. Conformis, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

PC Group Company Profile

PC Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers personal care products for the private label retail, medical, and therapeutic markets primarily in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its personal care products include soaps, cleansers, toners, moisturizers, exfoliants, and facial masks, as well as over-the-counter drug products, such as acne soaps; and gel-based products, including gloves and sock products that are used for cosmetic and scar management purposes. The company's gel-based orthopedic products include digitcare products, diabetes management products, products that protect the hands and wrists, gel sheeting products for various applications, and pressure, friction, and shear force absorption products, as well as products for the treatment of common orthopedic and footcare conditions; and gel-based prosthetic products for the treatment of common orthopedic and footcare conditions. PC Group sells its personal care products through account representatives to health and beauty companies, specialty retailers, cosmetics companies, direct marketing companies, amenities companies, health clubs and spas, and catalog companies; and medical products through national and regional account managers, field sales representatives, and inside sales representatives, as well as through medical distributors. The company was formerly known as Langer, Inc. and changed its name to PC Group, Inc. in July 2009 as a result of business focus shift to personal care products business. PC Group, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

