Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will announce $3.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $13.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $14.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 70,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,605,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $238.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.07. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $242.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

