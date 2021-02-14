Avient Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Equities research analysts at G.Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now forecasts that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. G.Research also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Avient alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

AVNT stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. Avient has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avient by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.