Head-To-Head Analysis: FFP Partners (OTCMKTS:XXFPL) versus CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) and FFP Partners (OTCMKTS:XXFPL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CarMax and FFP Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarMax 4.01% 20.30% 3.77% FFP Partners N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CarMax and FFP Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarMax 2 1 12 1 2.75 FFP Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

CarMax currently has a consensus price target of $108.63, indicating a potential downside of 13.17%. Given CarMax’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CarMax is more favorable than FFP Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of CarMax shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of CarMax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of FFP Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CarMax and FFP Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarMax $20.32 billion 1.00 $888.43 million $5.33 23.47 FFP Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CarMax has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Partners.

Risk and Volatility

CarMax has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFP Partners has a beta of 6.56, suggesting that its share price is 556% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CarMax beats FFP Partners on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale. The company also provides reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with various financial institutions. As of February 29, 2020, it operated approximately 216 stores and 2 new car franchises. CarMax, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About FFP Partners

FFP Partners, L.P. operates as a limited partnership firm. Its sole general partner is FFP Real Estate Trust whose real properties are owned, and its rental activities are conducted, by FFP Properties, its operating subsidiary. The company owns a 60% partnership interest in FFP Properties and serves as its sole general partner. FFP Partners was founded in 1986.

