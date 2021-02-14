Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-B) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-B) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDS-B opened at $36.58 on Friday.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

