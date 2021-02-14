Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-B) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-B) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RDS-B opened at $36.58 on Friday.
Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile
Further Reading: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.