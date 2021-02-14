Zacks: Analysts Expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will announce $3.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $13.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $15.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

NYSE INFY opened at $18.07 on Friday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,865 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 151,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 41.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 146,146 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

