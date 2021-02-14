Short Interest in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Grows By 102.6%

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the January 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ZIVO opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. ZIVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.18.
ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile
