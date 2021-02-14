Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Short Interest Update

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 104.6% from the January 14th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WARM opened at $0.04 on Friday. Cool Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
Cool Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Cool Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.