Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Short Interest Update

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 104.6% from the January 14th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WARM opened at $0.04 on Friday. Cool Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Cool Technologies Company Profile

Cool Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of heat dispersion technologies in various product platforms worldwide. Its heat dispersion technology removes heat through composite heat structures, motors, related structures, and heat pipe architecture.

