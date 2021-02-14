Typhoon Exploration Inc. (TYP.V) (CVE:TYP) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Shares of Typhoon Exploration Inc. (TYP.V) (CVE:TYP) were down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 146,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 45,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.27 million and a PE ratio of -6.36.

About Typhoon Exploration Inc. (TYP.V) (CVE:TYP)

Typhoon Exploration Inc acquires, explores, and develops mining properties in Canada. The company holds a 51% interest in the Aiguebelle-Goldfields property, which consists of 6 mining claims; 50% interest in the Destorbelle property consisting of 24 mining claims located in the Aiguebelle and Destor townships; and 50% in the Fayolle property consisting of 39 mining claims.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Typhoon Exploration Inc. (TYP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Typhoon Exploration Inc. (TYP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.