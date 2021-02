Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.V) (CVE:GAL) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.V) (CVE:GAL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.30. Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 47,500 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$13.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.78.

Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.V) (CVE:GAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Galantas Gold Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

