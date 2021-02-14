Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$69.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.85.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$62.00 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of C$35.43 and a 12-month high of C$66.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89.

In other Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total transaction of C$807,436.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,743,329.39. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,473.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

