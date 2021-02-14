Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $2.20 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ SYNC opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. Synacor has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Synacor had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synacor in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synacor by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synacor by 41.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 63,629 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

