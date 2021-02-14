Canaccord Genuity Boosts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to $18.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RIOCF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $14.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $21.18.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

