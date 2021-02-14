Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Coverage Initiated at SEB Equity Research

Equities researchers at SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TIGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SEB Equities started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Millicom International Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of TIGO opened at $38.06 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

