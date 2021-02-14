Morgan Stanley Increases Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $206.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALNY. Cowen upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $157.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,941,000 after purchasing an additional 240,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,937,000 after buying an additional 52,378 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,424,000 after buying an additional 842,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,287,000 after acquiring an additional 301,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

