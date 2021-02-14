$60,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to report sales of $60,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $20,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $120,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $180,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $68.80 million, with estimates ranging from $48.79 million to $87.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of AUPH opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

