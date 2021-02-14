Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Head to Head Review

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Azure Power Global and Ocean Power Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Azure Power Global currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.56%. Given Azure Power Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Azure Power Global and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global -14.74% -4.80% -1.01% Ocean Power Technologies -674.79% -95.81% -70.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Azure Power Global and Ocean Power Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global $171.90 million 10.04 -$30.00 million ($0.47) -76.43 Ocean Power Technologies $1.68 million 95.33 -$10.35 million N/A N/A

Ocean Power Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Azure Power Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of Azure Power Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Azure Power Global beats Ocean Power Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated 43 utility scale projects and various commercial rooftop projects with a combined rated capacity of 1,808 MW. Azure Power Global Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in New Delhi, India.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company also provides hybrid PowerBuoy products; subsea battery systems; and payloads, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets, such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. The company serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

