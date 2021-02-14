Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Headwater Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.30.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

HWX opened at C$3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 103.21. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$663.15 million and a PE ratio of -42.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.86.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total value of C$40,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 323,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$938,492.20.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.