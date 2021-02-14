Raymond James Increases Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$34.00

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC upgraded Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.28.

Shares of FTT opened at C$31.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76. Finning International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.59 and a 1 year high of C$31.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.26, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

