First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.25

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FCR.UN. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

FCR.UN opened at C$14.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.38. The stock has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.41. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$11.09 and a one year high of C$22.09.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

