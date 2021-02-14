CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Raised to $23.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CIXX opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $19.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.