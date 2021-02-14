UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADYEY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Adyen alerts:

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $53.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. Adyen has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.