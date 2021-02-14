Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Rises By 199.8%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a growth of 199.8% from the January 14th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.38 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.0165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

