Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NRILY stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. Nomura Research Institute has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies.

