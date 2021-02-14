Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

UNBLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf lowered Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNBLF opened at $70.50 on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $137.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

