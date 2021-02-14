Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

ENBL stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 22.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

