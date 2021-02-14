Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Leonardo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Leonardo stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.26.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

