Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $30.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.