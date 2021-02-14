Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS TOPCF opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. Topcon has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

