Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 97 ($1.27) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 360.38 ($4.71).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) alerts:

RR stock opened at GBX 92.86 ($1.21) on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 711 ($9.29). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 148. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £977.04 ($1,276.51).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.