Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Voya Financial, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.22%.

In other news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 241,550 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Voya Financial by 45.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Voya Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

