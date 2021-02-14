NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Northcoast Research issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for NCR in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

NYSE:NCR opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. NCR has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $39.30.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 40.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 167,633 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the third quarter worth about $511,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its holdings in NCR by 1.0% during the third quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 43,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 16.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 24.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

