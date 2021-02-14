Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$3.75 at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.68.

BIR opened at C$3.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.83. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$864.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

