MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

MGNX opened at $20.21 on Friday. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

