TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$31.00

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS Co. (T.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.05.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) stock opened at C$26.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$34.44 billion and a PE ratio of 28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. TELUS Co. has a one year low of C$18.55 and a one year high of C$27.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.74.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

