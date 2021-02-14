BMO Capital Markets Boosts Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$96.00

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.88.

TIH opened at C$92.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$52.36 and a 52 week high of C$94.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.65 billion and a PE ratio of 29.91.

In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total value of C$452,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$187,335. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.49, for a total transaction of C$26,247.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,040,875.45. Insiders sold a total of 18,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,521 in the last three months.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

