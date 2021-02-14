Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) PT Raised to C$12.00

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yellow Pages from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Yellow Pages stock opened at C$11.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 848.58. Yellow Pages has a 12-month low of C$6.00 and a 12-month high of C$13.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$326.76 million and a PE ratio of 3.61.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$80.28 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Yellow Pages will post 1.5200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

