Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.
VFF opened at C$20.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.83. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.01 and a 52 week high of C$25.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00.
In other Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 10,800 shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total value of C$162,803.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$364,800.48. Also, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$1,723,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,259,529 shares in the company, valued at C$124,077,688.60. Insiders sold a total of 239,400 shares of company stock worth $3,325,784 over the last quarter.
Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
