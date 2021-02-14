Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

VFF opened at C$20.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.83. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.01 and a 52 week high of C$25.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$57.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 10,800 shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total value of C$162,803.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$364,800.48. Also, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$1,723,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,259,529 shares in the company, valued at C$124,077,688.60. Insiders sold a total of 239,400 shares of company stock worth $3,325,784 over the last quarter.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

