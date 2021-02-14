Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Downgraded by Cormark

Cormark lowered shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark set a C$35.00 price objective on Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.83.

TSE WEED opened at C$51.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$19.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 6.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.47. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$12.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

