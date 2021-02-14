Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $186.00 at Barclays

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s current price.

RARE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Shares of RARE opened at $150.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.64.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Insiders sold 36,243 shares of company stock worth $4,984,427 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 136.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 333.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

