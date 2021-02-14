Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $186.00 at Barclays

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s current price.
RARE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.
Shares of RARE opened at $150.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.64.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 136.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 333.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
