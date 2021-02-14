Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

