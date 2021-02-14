Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Raised to $58.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Get Ares Management alerts:

NYSE:ARES opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.90. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 19,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $878,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $148,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 997,954 shares of company stock worth $47,751,506 in the last 90 days. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.