Barclays Trims Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Target Price to $168.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $177.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.64.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $165.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.63. Seagen has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $2,605,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,449,083.86. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,017 shares of company stock worth $31,701,673. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Seagen by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

