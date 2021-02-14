Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.96).

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sio Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 67,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

