Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal now anticipates that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB Volvo (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VLVLY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

VLVLY stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.473 per share. This is a positive change from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 5.79%. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.