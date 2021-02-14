Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) vs. Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) and Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and Cal Dive International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group $751.91 million 0.92 $57.78 million $0.38 12.13 Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Helix Energy Solutions Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cal Dive International.

Risk & Volatility

Helix Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 3.66, suggesting that its share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cal Dive International has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Cal Dive International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Helix Energy Solutions Group and Cal Dive International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cal Dive International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.46%. Given Helix Energy Solutions Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Helix Energy Solutions Group is more favorable than Cal Dive International.

Profitability

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and Cal Dive International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group 3.50% 0.53% 0.35% Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group beats Cal Dive International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well intervention operations comprising production enhancement and abandonment, and construction in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and offers remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction and well intervention services. It also offers intervention engineering; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support services. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of flowlines, control umbilicals, and manifold assemblies and risers; trenching and burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing facilities and services to oil and gas companies; and fast response system. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, renewable energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Cal Dive International

Cal Dive International, Inc. operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Cal Dive International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On March 3, 2015, Cal Dive International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

