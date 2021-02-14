Visionstate Corp. (VIS.V) (CVE:VIS) Trading Down 9.5%

Visionstate Corp. (VIS.V) (CVE:VIS)’s share price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 707,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,119,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11. The stock has a market cap of C$5.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.

About Visionstate Corp. (VIS.V) (CVE:VIS)

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiary, Visionstate Inc, operates as a software development company in North America. It specializes in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Its principal product is Washroom Notification and Digital Aid (WANDA), a touch-screen solution that collects information on cleaning activities, monitors supply inventories, optimizes workforces, enhances employee accountability, and provides detailed analytics.

